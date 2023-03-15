Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 8,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,055. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

