Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $43.59. 16,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 37,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

