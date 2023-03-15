Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.