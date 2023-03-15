Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $295.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,058,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

