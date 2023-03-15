Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Stock Position Raised by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $141.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.