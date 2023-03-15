Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.38

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and traded as low as $47.14. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 71,605 shares.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $970.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

