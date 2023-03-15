Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 15th (ACN, ALGM, ALRS, AMH, APEI, ARAV, ARIS, AZN, BAND, BLDE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00.

had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $13.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £124 ($151.13) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($87.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1.50 to $1.35. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $25.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $4.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.80 ($16.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €37.50 ($40.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.40 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $54.00 to $78.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.75 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $40.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,840 ($34.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $19.00 to $22.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $4.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $57.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $207.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $1.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €83.00 ($89.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $10.00.

