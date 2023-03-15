Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 15th (ACN, ALGM, ALRS, AMH, APEI, ARAV, ARIS, AZN, BAND, BLDE)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $13.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £124 ($151.13) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($87.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1.50 to $1.35. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $25.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $4.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.80 ($16.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €37.50 ($40.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.40 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $54.00 to $78.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.75 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $40.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,840 ($34.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $19.00 to $22.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $4.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $57.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $207.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $1.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €83.00 ($89.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $10.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.