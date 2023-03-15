Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for uniQure (QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2023 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2023 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

uniQure Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,009. The stock has a market cap of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,919 shares of company stock worth $261,748. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $16,959,000. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.