Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 15th (AAWH, ABR, AGEN, AMS, AMWL, AUMN, AXGN, CNIC, COGT, CTOS)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 15th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.73) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

XLMedia (LON:XLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

