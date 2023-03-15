Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 15th (AAWH, ABR, AGEN, AMS, AMWL, AUMN, AXGN, CNIC, COGT, CTOS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 15th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.73) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

XLMedia (LON:XLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

