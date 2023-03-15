Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,027.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

