Invst LLC Buys 249 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,242. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.43. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

