Invst LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Invst LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $67.71. 281,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.