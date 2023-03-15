Invst LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

ONEOK Stock Down 5.2 %

OKE traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,797. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

