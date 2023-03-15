Invst LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. 2,289,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,625. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.