Invst LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Invst LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 226,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,407. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

