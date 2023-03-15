Invst LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 287,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

