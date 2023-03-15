Invst LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Invst LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 984,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

