iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. 119,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.