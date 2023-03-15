iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $51.19. 748,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 490,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 840,772 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 240,476 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,057,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.