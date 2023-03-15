iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,582,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,259 shares.The stock last traded at $118.03 and had previously closed at $116.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

