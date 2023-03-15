iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,582,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,259 shares.The stock last traded at $118.03 and had previously closed at $116.20.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
