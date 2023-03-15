iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.