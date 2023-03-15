iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,780 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $109.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

