iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. King Wealth increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.43. 9,283,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.