iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.