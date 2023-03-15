iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.77 and last traded at C$27.61. Approximately 52,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 46,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.41.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.34.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

