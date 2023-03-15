iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 299,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,345. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

