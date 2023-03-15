iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises 0.7% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

