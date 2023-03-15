iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.