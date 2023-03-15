iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,740. The firm has a market cap of $288.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

