iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 646,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,432. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

