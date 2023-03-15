iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 107,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,824. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

