iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,974,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 615,278 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.00.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

