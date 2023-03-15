iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

