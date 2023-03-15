iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Gap Down to $27.14

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.14, but opened at $25.50. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 45,718 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $536.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

