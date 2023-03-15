iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 2,906,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

