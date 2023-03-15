iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 4,695,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,299. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

