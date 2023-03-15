iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.12 and last traded at C$50.11. 51,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 26,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.10.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.07.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.