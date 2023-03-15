iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.