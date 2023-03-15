iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 59,080 shares.The stock last traded at $81.27 and had previously closed at $81.81.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,550,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,258,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 844.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 67,373 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.