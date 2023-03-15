Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.05. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 39,538 shares trading hands.

IE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

