Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.63% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $83,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 633,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.