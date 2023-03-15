Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.
JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.3 %
JACK opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Featured Stories
