Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Up 1.9%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

