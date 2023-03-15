James Champy Sells 1,495 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $182.93. 3,810,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,233. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.