Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.