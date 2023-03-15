JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JDSPY shares. Barclays upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

