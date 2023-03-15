JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,040.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.50 ($34.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JDE Peet’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.26) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

