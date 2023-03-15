Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting €10.33 ($11.11). The company had a trading volume of 8,145,114 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

