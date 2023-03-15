Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 250 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $11,972.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,543,513.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 185,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,098. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Star Equity Company Profile

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

