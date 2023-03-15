Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $148,588.96

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $148,588.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00034913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00216094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,969.18 or 1.00120796 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

